3 faces drug charges in Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena Police arrested three men on drug charges Tuesday.

Forty-one-year-old Eric Levac of Massena, along with 19-year-olds Zymeir Mcknight and Rasean Gosa Jr., both of Jersey City, New Jersey, were each charged with three felonies.

Massena police say they found more than 600 packets of fentanyl, 27 grams of crack cocaine, and about $3,000 while executing a search warrant on Grinnell Avenue.

The men were each charged with two counts of possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, and one count of possession of a narcotic weighing more than half an ounce.

