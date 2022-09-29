3 faces drug charges in Massena

Eric Levac, Zymeir Mcknight, and Rasean Gosa Jr.
Eric Levac, Zymeir Mcknight, and Rasean Gosa Jr.(Massena Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena Police arrested three men on drug charges Tuesday.

Forty-one-year-old Eric Levac of Massena, along with 19-year-olds Zymeir Mcknight and Rasean Gosa Jr., both of Jersey City, New Jersey, were each charged with three felonies.

Massena police say they found more than 600 packets of fentanyl, 27 grams of crack cocaine, and about $3,000 while executing a search warrant on Grinnell Avenue.

The men were each charged with two counts of possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, and one count of possession of a narcotic weighing more than half an ounce.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller doesn’t want a new occupancy tax on her 4 short-term rentals she books through Airbnb,...
Push for short-term rental tax has Airbnb owners uneasy
Ogdensburg City Police
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that...
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School
A National Grid worker douses a utility pole with a fire extinguisher after the pole caught...
Utility pole fire knocks out power & closes highway