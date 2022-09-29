Becoming mostly sunny

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a drier – and brighter – day.

It will be partly sunny to start and mostly sunny by late afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the upper 50s.

It will be a chilly night. There’s a frost advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties – and a large portion of the state – from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday.

There’s a freeze warning for southeastern St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks for the same timeframe.

Lows will be in the 30s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 60s.

It will be mostly sunny Saturday through Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-60s on Saturday, the upper 50s on Sunday, and the low 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and in the low 60s.

