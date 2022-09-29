Breast Cancer Walk in Gouverneur this weekend

Gouverneur Breast Cancer Walk
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Breast Cancer Walk is this weekend

Terry Pistolesi is a member of the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund committee. She brought us up to speed on what’s happening for this year’s event.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The one-mile, noncompetitive walk is Saturday, October 1 at Gouverneur Village Park.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m., opening ceremonies are at 10:15 a.m., and the walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

Proceeds go to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund, which helps people pay for expenses while they’re battling breast or ovarian cancer. It supports patients in St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, and Franklin counties.

Learn more at gouverneurbreastcancerfund.com. You can also call 315-287-7639.

