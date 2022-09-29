Carolyn S. Parrotte, 92, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Carolyn S. Parrotte, 92, a resident of St. Highway 56, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Parrotte passed away early Thursday morning at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available once finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Carolyn S. Parrotte.

