Dancing to raise cancer awareness

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rhonda’s Footeworks and The Love Michaela Foundation are teaming up for Colors of Cancer, a celebration of dance in honor of cancer awareness.

Rhonda Foote, director of Rhonda’s Footeworks, and Cyd Converse, co-founder of The Love Michaela Foundation appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday. Watch their interview above.

The show will be held on September 30 at 7 p.m. at the Elks Club in Watertown.

Participants will perform dances and create awareness of different types of cancers that have affected them.

Donations will be accepted at the door to benefit The Love Michaela Foundation, a charity that provides financial assistance to local families facing the financial realities of a cancer or blood disorder diagnosis.

