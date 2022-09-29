Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village

Handcuffs, money
Handcuffs, money(MGN)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Norwood’s former clerk and treasurer is accused of stealing nearly $74,000 from the village.

State police arrested 55-year-old Nancy Berger on felony counts of:

  • second-degree corrupting the government
  • second-degree grand larceny as a public corruption crime

Berger allegedly stole $73,725 by writing village checks to herself between 2018 and 2022.

She was appointed as the village’s clerk and treasurer in January 2017. She resigned in June 2022 shortly after the village uncovered her alleged theft.

The village reported it to the St. Lawrence District Attorney’s Office, which then contacted the Office of the New York State Comptroller.

Berger was arraigned Thursday in Potsdam Town Court and released on her own recognizance.

Her next court appearance is set for October 12.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

