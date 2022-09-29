Freeze warning issued for parts of north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Services has issued a freeze warning for early Friday morning in Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County.

It goes into effect at 1 a.m. and continues through 8 a.m.

Temperatures in the upper 20s are expected.

The NWS says frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

It advises residents to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

A frost advisory is in effect for Jefferson County during the same time period.

