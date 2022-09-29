Highlights & scores: A busy night on the pitch

(WWNY) - The boys took centerstage in local soccer Wednesday.

In boys’ non-league soccer from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Madrid-Waddington.

Less than five minutes in Watertown getting on the board when Nico Spaziani dented the back of the net off the indirect kick. It’s 1-0 Cyclones.

Then it’s Marcus Cole scoring one of his two goals on the afternoon. It’s 2-0 Watertown.

Watertown goes on to shut out Madrid-Waddington 5-0.

The Golden Knights hosted Sackets Harbor in a boys’ Frontier League soccer matchup under the lights in Copenhagen.

Second half: Copenhagen was on top 1-0 when Chase Nevills went far corner for the tally: 2-0 Golden Knights.

Then it’s Caden Miller taking the feed from Landon Sullivan and connecting: 3-0 Copenhagen.

A few minutes later it’s the same combo as Miller finds the mark: 4-0 Golden Knights.

Copenhagen goes on to beat Sackets Harbor.

It was another boys’ Frontier League soccer battle in Lowville as the Red Raiders hosted General Brown.

This game would be scoreless at the half but in the second half the Red Raiders would get on the board.

Peyton Matuszczak would score twice in the second half as the Red Raiders went on to blank the Lions by a final score of 2-0.

Heuvelton hosted Harrisville in boys’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer.

Brandon Pray’s shot was just wide.

Nolan Sullivan saves the Landon Ashlaw goal.

Tanner Sullivan would score the game’s only goal just four minutes into the second half as Harrisville held on to beat Heuvelton 1-0.

Lisbon hosted Morristown in another boys’ NAC contest.

Isaiah White slammed the sidewinder under the crossbar. It’s 1-0 Golden Knights.

On the corner: Truman Gendebein to White, but Peyton Donnelly makes the stop.

It’s Cooper Rutherford on the redirect: 2-0.

Lisbon won 8-0.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Watertown 5, Madrid-Waddington 0

LaFargeville 3, Alexandria 2

South Jefferson 4, Carthage 1

Lowville 2, General Brown 0

Copenhagen 4, Sackets Harbor 0

OFA 6, Gouverneur 1

Canton 3, St. <Lawrence Central 1

Edwards-Knox 1, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Harrisville 1, Heuvelton 0

Lisbon 8, Morristown 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Gouverneur 1, Potsdam 0

Colton-Pierrepont 4, Brushton-Moira 0

Chateaugay 4, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

St, Lawrence Central 9, Tupper Lake 0

Madrid-Waddington 3, St. Regis Falls 1

Belleville Henderson 3, Thousand Islands 2

Men’s college soccer

Skidmore 1, Clarkson 0

St. Lawrence 2, Rensselaer 2

SUNY Plattsburgh 1, SUNY Potsdam 1

Women’s college soccer

SUNY Potsdam 2, SUNY Plattsburgh 1

SUNY Morrisville 1, SUNY Canton 0

High school volleyball

Gouverneur 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Salmon River 3, OFA 0

Girls’ high school tennis

Indian River 5, Watertown 0

South Jefferson 5, Copenhagen 0

