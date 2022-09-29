Indian River tennis on the rise

Indian River tennis
By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The Indian River girls’ tennis program is becoming one of the best in the Frontier League.

A talented coach is motivating her players to new heights.

Indian River is coming off a victory over Beaver River Tuesday and two victories over Watertown on Wednesday. That follows a second-place finish in the Frontier League tournament.

The Lady Warriors are playing some great tennis this season.

Kudos to coach Alyssa Sidmore, who not only has turned around the tennis team but also the volleyball program. She deflects praise to the players.

Whatever the formula, it’s certainly working in the win column.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller doesn’t want a new occupancy tax on her 4 short-term rentals she books through Airbnb,...
Push for short-term rental tax has Airbnb owners uneasy
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
Ogdensburg City Police
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that...
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School
A National Grid worker douses a utility pole with a fire extinguisher after the pole caught...
Utility pole fire knocks out power & closes highway

Latest News

Lisbon's Isaiah White heads the ball in a boys' soccer contest Wednesday against Morristown.
Highlights & scores: A busy night on the pitch
Highlights & scores: A busy night on the pitch
Indian River tennis
Marisa Vespa Hamlin, a basketball standout at Immaculate Heart and William Smith was recently...
Former IHC standout named to William Smith Hall of Fame