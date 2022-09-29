Indian River tennis on the rise

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The Indian River girls’ tennis program is becoming one of the best in the Frontier League.

A talented coach is motivating her players to new heights.

Indian River is coming off a victory over Beaver River Tuesday and two victories over Watertown on Wednesday. That follows a second-place finish in the Frontier League tournament.

The Lady Warriors are playing some great tennis this season.

Kudos to coach Alyssa Sidmore, who not only has turned around the tennis team but also the volleyball program. She deflects praise to the players.

Whatever the formula, it’s certainly working in the win column.

