WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James E. Wetterhahn, 93, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, September 28th, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had been a resident for 6 months.

Among his survivors is his wife Mary.

A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.