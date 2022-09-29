JCC breaks ground for new turf field

JCC breaks ground for new turf field
JCC breaks ground for new turf field(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Coming soon to Jefferson Community College: a multi-sport turf field.

A groundbreaking ceremony at JCC Thursday kicked off the $4.3 million.

Jefferson County and the state are each chipping in $2 million. The college is paying the rest.

The turf will allow for many sports and includes a large digital scoreboard. Officials say this means more game and practice time for student-athletes.

Having this opportunity to elevate our practices and our games, being able to host more games, keep bringing in recruits from all over the world, it’s just really exciting,” said Brandon Noble, JCC head baseball coach.

Officials say the turf field should be completed by the fall of 2023.

