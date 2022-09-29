Jefferson County offering monkeypox vaccination clinics

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Public Health Service is hosting two clinics to vaccinate people who are at risk of contracting monkeypox.

Walk-in appointments are available on Friday, September 30 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and on Thursday, October 6 from noon to 3 p.m. at public health’s 531 Meade Street location in Watertown.

Officials say two doses of the vaccine are given at least four weeks apart. People will be given an appointment date and time to return for their second dose of vaccine.

A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the second dose.

Monkeypox is a rare, viral infection that does not usually cause serious illness. However, it can result in hospitalization or death.

As of September 25, there have been 3,561 cases of monkeypox reported in New York state. No cases have been reported in Jefferson County.

JYNNEOS vaccine will also be available at JCPHS during weekly immunization and STI clinics.

Visit www.jcphs.org for more information.

