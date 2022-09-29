Jefferson County offering monkeypox vaccination clinics

Monkeypox Vaccine
Monkeypox Vaccine(MGN, Matt Damon / Kentucky National Guard)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Public Health Service is hosting two clinics to vaccinate people who are at risk of contracting monkeypox.

Walk-in appointments are available on Friday, September 30 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and on Thursday, October 6 from noon to 3 p.m. at public health’s 531 Meade Street location in Watertown.

Officials say two doses of the vaccine are given at least four weeks apart. People will be given an appointment date and time to return for their second dose of vaccine.

A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after the second dose.

Monkeypox is a rare, viral infection that does not usually cause serious illness. However, it can result in hospitalization or death.

As of September 25, there have been 3,561 cases of monkeypox reported in New York state. No cases have been reported in Jefferson County.

JYNNEOS vaccine will also be available at JCPHS during weekly immunization and STI clinics.

Visit www.jcphs.org for more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller doesn’t want a new occupancy tax on her 4 short-term rentals she books through Airbnb,...
Push for short-term rental tax has Airbnb owners uneasy
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
A National Grid worker douses a utility pole with a fire extinguisher after the pole caught...
Utility pole fire knocks out power & closes highway
Ogdensburg City Police
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that...
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School

Latest News

Empire Square restaurant
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country
Copenhagen Fire Department
Who owns the fire equipment in Copenhagen?
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg kicks off project at Massena’s Eisenhower Lock
Handcuffs, money
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village