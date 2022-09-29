Joey Lee Farmer, 39, of Massena

Joey Lee Farmer, 39, tragically passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, in Massena. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joey Lee Farmer, 39, tragically passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, in Massena.

Joey was born on September 27, 1983, in Massena, the son of the late Joel T. Farmer and Helen Marie Enslow. He attended Massena schools and later achieved his GED. On September 13, 2014, he married JoAnn Kocsis in Massena.

Joey worked in the asbestos abatement business first with OP-Tech and most recently with NRC in Massena. He greatly enjoyed motorcycles, camping, fishing, cooking and eating, and socializing with his friends.

In addition to his wife, Joey is survived by his children, Camdyn and Jacksyn Farmer, both of Massena; his sisters, Bridget McGregor and Lori Grant, both of Massena; his twin brothers, John and David Caskinette, both of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Terry McGregor.

A celebration of his life will be held at a time to be announced. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the Massena Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.

