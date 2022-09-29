Joseph C. Soluri, 63, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Joseph C. Soluri will be Tuesday, October 4th from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. There is no funeral service planned at this time. Burial will be held privately in Oakwood Cemetery at the convenience of his family.

A celebration of life will be held at the Watertown VFW on Bellew Avenue following calling hours. All are invited to attend.

Joseph passed away at home Friday, September 23rd. He was 63 years old.

Born in Watertown November 01, 1958, Joseph was a son to Joseph J. and Rosemary (Bedore) Soluri. He was educated locally and worked as a property manager for several local properties until his retirement. Joseph also worked for CAPC in the maintenance / janitorial department for several years.

Joseph enjoyed going for rides, especially to Tibbet’s Point in Cape Vincent. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Lifetime movies, and collecting lighthouse and statue of liberty replicas.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Tosha L. (Forkey) Soluri; his 14 children, Michelle (Jonathon) Buch of Sandy Creek, Joseph C. Soluri of Carthage, Anthony F. Soluri of Natural Bridge, Taniesha (Andrew) Soluri of Cape Vincent, Todd Soluri of Cape Vincent, Joseph R. (Melissa) Soluri of Watertown, Sierra Soluri of Syracuse, Rhonda Thomas of Rochester, KatieRose (Dylan) Soluri of Watertown, Breanna Bishop of Watertown, Riah Soluri of Watertown, GaryMichael (Gracelynn) Soluri of Watertown, Fred Soluri of Watertown, Mark (Jacey) Soluri of Watertown; and his siblings, Violet Woodard of Black River, Lora Soluri of Watertown, Zina (Kenny) Ramey of Watertown, Cindy (John) Smith of Florida, Penny (Patrick) Hicks of Watertown, April (Shawn) Secor of Watertown, & Donald (Curtis) Soluri-Brooks of Watertown. He is also survived by several “adopted” children, 24 grandchildren, 6 “adopted” grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Joseph is predeceased by 2 brothers, Joseph J. Soluri, II and Michael J. Soluri.

Donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

