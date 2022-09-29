Linda L. Dobbins, 70, of Brasher Falls

Linda L. Dobbins, 70, of 172 Upper Ridge Road, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Linda L. Dobbins, 70, of 172 Upper Ridge Road, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Linda was born on March 2, 1952 in Montreal, Quebec, daughter of the late Richard J. and Joyce E. (Buchner) Dobbins. She graduated from Massena Central School in 1970.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Massena, and worked as a nurse’s aide at the St. Regis Nursing Home, retiring in 2016. She enjoyed flowers and the outdoors, especially watching the wildlife and feeding the squirrels. She also enjoyed crafts and ceramics, and old TV shows.

Linda is survived by her brother Allen and Sheri Dobbins; her niece Heather & Jordan Makowski; her great niece Pammy Makowski; her sisters-in-laws Val Chapman, Wanda Macauley, Sue Chapman, Debbie Tittes, Dawna Stewart; and her brother-in-law Michael Sanborn.

She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Joyce, her brother Claude Dobbins in 2011; and her life partner of more than 30 years, Daniel P. Sanborn on July 11, 2017.

As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Memorial donations may be made in Linda’s memory to the Massena Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

