Linda L. Dobbins, 70, of Brasher Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Linda L. Dobbins, 70, of 172 Upper Ridge Road, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September...
Linda L. Dobbins, 70, of 172 Upper Ridge Road, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.(Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Linda L. Dobbins, 70, of 172 Upper Ridge Road, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Linda was born on March 2, 1952 in Montreal, Quebec, daughter of the late Richard J. and Joyce E. (Buchner) Dobbins.  She graduated from Massena Central School in 1970.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Massena, and worked as a nurse’s aide at the St. Regis Nursing Home, retiring in 2016.  She enjoyed flowers and the outdoors, especially watching the wildlife and feeding the squirrels. She also enjoyed crafts and ceramics, and old TV shows.

Linda is survived by her brother Allen and Sheri Dobbins; her niece Heather & Jordan Makowski; her great niece Pammy Makowski; her sisters-in-laws Val Chapman, Wanda Macauley, Sue Chapman, Debbie Tittes, Dawna Stewart; and her brother-in-law Michael Sanborn.

She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Joyce, her brother Claude Dobbins in 2011; and her life partner of more than 30 years, Daniel P. Sanborn on July 11, 2017.

As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Memorial donations may be made in Linda’s memory to the Massena Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Mr. Scott F. Rogers, 58, passed away on September 28th, 2022 at McClure Miller Respite House in...
Scott F. Rogers, 58, of Massena
Candles
Carolyn S. Parrotte, 92, of Colton
Candles
James E. Wetterhahn, 93, of Watertown
Candles
Joseph C. Soluri, 63, of Watertown
Calling hours for Hazel M. DeShane, 84, a resident of 594 River Road, Raymondville, will be...
Hazel M. DeShane, 84, of Raymondville

Obituaries

Handcuffs, money
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
Joey Lee Farmer, 39, tragically passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, in...
Joey Lee Farmer, 39, of Massena
Funeral services for Martha H. Herne, 92, a resident of 176 West Higley Camp Road, Colton and...
Martha H. Herne, 92, of Colton
Funeral services for Selena A. Swinyer, 45, a resident of Snell Road, South Colton, will be...
Selena A. Swinyer, 45, of South Colton
Noella M. Clarke, 49, of 14 Depot Street, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, September 25,...
Noella M. Clarke, 49, of Norwood