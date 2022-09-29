Marlene J. Jones, 74, of DePeyster

Funeral services for Marlene J. Jones, age 74 of DePeyster will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday (Oct 1, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastors Dan Welsh, Gloria Strong and Floyd McCallum officiating. (Funeral Home)

DEPEYSTER, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Marlene J. Jones, age 74 of DePeyster will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday (Oct 1, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Pastors Dan Welsh, Gloria Strong and Floyd McCallum officiating. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.

Calling hours will also be held on Saturday from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Funeral Home. Mrs. Jones passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving is her husband Elmer of DePeyster; two daughters Amy (Michael) Robinson and Rebecca Gratto both of Lisbon; grandchildren Marissa, Eric, Natalee & Justin Robinson, Derrek Ingledue, Janna & Brooke Ryor; great-grandchildren Wyatt Kennedy and Brett Ryor; a brother Richard (Elaine) Harrica of Dannemora; along with nieces, nephews & cousins.

Marlene was born on March 25, 1948 in Plattsburgh, a daughter of the late Howard & Elsie (Fall) Harrica. She graduated from Dannemora High School and continued her education at Clinton Community College and Mater Dei College. She was married to Allen Gratto on November 26, 1969, that marriage ended, and she later married Elmer Jones on August 17, 2002.

Marlene’s life was defined by her strong faith and her love of her family. She loved reading the bible and telling others about Christ. Marlene was a member of the Wesleyan church for over 40 years. She was gifted with teaching Sunday School, teaching Bible Study and the gift of preaching. Amongst her fellow church members, friends and family, Marlene was called the “Prayer Warrior.” Her special joy was her family and loved being around each of them. She was so proud of her children, grandchildren, and lit up around her great grandsons. She was an amazing, beautiful, hilarious, kind hearted and compassionate grandma, mother and wife. She loved to have fun and was known to hit the dance floor and loved listening to her favorite band The Bee Gees. She enjoyed shopping with her daughters and grandchildren and loved visiting Lake George with her husband. Marlene will be greatly missed on earth but she is now in the loving arms of Jesus.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lisbon or Heuvelton Back Pack Program. Condolences and fond memories can be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

