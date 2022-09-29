Martha H. Herne, 92, of Colton

Funeral services for Martha H. Herne, 92, a resident of 176 West Higley Camp Road, Colton and formerly of Sissonville and Norwood, will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. (Funeral Home)

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Martha H. Herne, 92, a resident of 176 West Higley Camp Road, Colton and formerly of Sissonville and Norwood, will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton, following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Mrs. Herne passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay.

Martha is survived by a son, Robert and Kim Herne, St. Albans, VT; a daughter, Rebecca Herne, Spencerport, NY; a son-in-law, Richard Tranter, Fredericksburg, VA; five grandchildren: Sean Herne, Matt Herne, John and Theresa Herne, Patrick and Tracy Herne and Wendy and Terry Schadler; 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Martha is also survived by a brother, Russell McEwen, Parishville and two sisters, Joanne Charleson, Pierrepont and Margaret “Peggy” Conant, Gallatin, TN as well as several nieces and nephews. Martha was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Pat, a son, Gerald “Jerry”, a daughter, Linda Tranter and a grandson, Ricky Tranter.

Born in Pierrepont, NY on June 4, 1930 to the late Conrad and Nellie “Margaret” Brown McEwen, Martha graduated from Knox Memorial High School and married Linon “Pat” Herne on July 31, 1948. Martha worked for many years for the U.S. Postal Service, working at the main branch in Rochester, NY and later retiring from the Beachwood Post Office in 1991. Martha was a devoted Christian, attending church regularly as well as teaching catechism classes at St. Andrew’s Church for many years. She lived a simple life and enjoyed cooking, taking care of people and most of all, spending time with her family. Memorial donations in Martha’s memory can be made to any local cancer center or fund and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Martha H. Herne.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.