Noella M. Clarke, 49, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Noella M. Clarke, 49, of 14 Depot Street, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Noella was born on March 24, 1973 in Lowville, NY, daughter of Sheryl LaBrie.  She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Veterinary Tech, and an Associates in Business from SUNY Canton.

Noella was a homemaker and took great pride in her home and in raising her family.  She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, gardening and horror and thriller flicks.  She cherished her time with family and her beloved doggy Maiden.

She is survived by her mother Sheryl LaBrie; her companion David Daggett; her five children, Josh Foley of Albany; Craig Foley of Tupper Lake; Nicole (Jay) Clough-Scovil of Canton; Danielle (Wallace) McLaughlin of Russell; and Daniel (Mary Belthazard) Clarke of Potsdam; and four grandchildren Zoee Clarke, Myah, Evangeline and Calvin McLaughlin.

Noella was predeceased by her father Neil and her brother and best friend Michael Rumble.

As per her wishes, there will not be any calling hours or funeral service at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made in Noella’s memory to the Potsdam Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson -Seymour Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

