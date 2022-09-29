North Country Sports Hall of Fame returns after 2-year hiatus

North Country Sports Hall of Fame
By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Sports Hall of Fame is ready to induct its next class. It’s scheduled for October 8.

COVID-19 shot down the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies over the last couple of years.

But this year, it’s back.

It was the Class of 2020. It was worth the wait with an outstanding group going in.

Tickets for the October 8th dinner at the Lowville Elks Lodge are available now.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller doesn’t want a new occupancy tax on her 4 short-term rentals she books through Airbnb,...
Push for short-term rental tax has Airbnb owners uneasy
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
Ogdensburg City Police
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that...
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School
A National Grid worker douses a utility pole with a fire extinguisher after the pole caught...
Utility pole fire knocks out power & closes highway

Latest News

The Indian River girls' tennis team is becoming a force to reckon with in the Frontier League
Indian River tennis on the rise
Lisbon's Isaiah White heads the ball in a boys' soccer contest Wednesday against Morristown.
Highlights & scores: A busy night on the pitch
Highlights & scores: A busy night on the pitch
Indian River tennis