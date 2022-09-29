Pasta for CASA is this weekend

Pasta for CASA
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After being strictly takeout during the pandemic, Pasta for CASA is back to an in-person, family-friendly event.

CASA’s Natasha Delaney and Jennifer Roach talked about the plans on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for their interview.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, who are appointed by a Family Court judge to advocate for abused or neglected children.

The event is from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, at the exhibition hall at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

The food will be catered by Wise Guys Ristorante. There will be prizes, an auction, a bounce house, face painting, and crafts.

It costs $17 for ages 13 and above. For those 12 and under, it costs $15 for dinner and activities, and $10 for just dinner.

You can get tickets ahead of time by calling 315-785-0333, extension 132, or visiting the Resolution Center’s website. They will also be available at the door. You can eat in or drive through.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller doesn’t want a new occupancy tax on her 4 short-term rentals she books through Airbnb,...
Push for short-term rental tax has Airbnb owners uneasy
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
Ogdensburg City Police
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that...
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School
A National Grid worker douses a utility pole with a fire extinguisher after the pole caught...
Utility pole fire knocks out power & closes highway

Latest News

New York's first 100 to 200 retail cannabis licenses will be solely for people with...
900 apply for NY’s first licenses to sell recreational pot
Gouverneur Breast Cancer Walk
Breast Cancer Walk in Gouverneur this weekend
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Court & Coffeen streets in downtown Watertown
The Indian River girls' tennis team is becoming a force to reckon with in the Frontier League
Indian River tennis on the rise