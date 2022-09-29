Pasta for CASA is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After being strictly takeout during the pandemic, Pasta for CASA is back to an in-person, family-friendly event.

CASA’s Natasha Delaney and Jennifer Roach talked about the plans on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for their interview.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, who are appointed by a Family Court judge to advocate for abused or neglected children.

The event is from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, at the exhibition hall at the Watertown Fairgrounds.

The food will be catered by Wise Guys Ristorante. There will be prizes, an auction, a bounce house, face painting, and crafts.

It costs $17 for ages 13 and above. For those 12 and under, it costs $15 for dinner and activities, and $10 for just dinner.

You can get tickets ahead of time by calling 315-785-0333, extension 132, or visiting the Resolution Center’s website. They will also be available at the door. You can eat in or drive through.

