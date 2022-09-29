Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Look up!

(WWNY) - The theme of this week is “look up and you’ll find something special.”

We’ve gotten a great start on our fall foliage share space thanks to Steve Anderson in West Carthage. We can always count on him to send in the coolest shots from above.

Susan Persson Dumke was also leaf peeping this week along the Oswegatchie River in Cranberry Lake.

There’s an impressive shot by 11-year-old Piper Thompson in Lowville. She found a double rainbow spanning the Black River Valley.

And if you’re wondering what’s at the end of the rainbow, it’s an intersection in Evans Mills. Thanks to Duana Christensen for answering the age-old question.

Sean Peck looked to the sky, and found gourds galore, splatting for the annual Gouverneur Pumpkin Festival.

Ryan Merkley looked up to discover the Milky Way, crystal clear over a cornfield in Heuvelton.

And our final “look up” Pic of the Week is none other than Bitzy Anne, who apparently enjoys watching channel 7. Thanks for the support, Bitzy!

