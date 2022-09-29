Traffic advisory: Court & Coffeen streets in downtown Watertown

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of two streets will be closed in downtown Watertown Thursday.

Court Street will be closed between the two entrances of Marshall Place and Coffeen Street will be closed between Court and Massey streets.

The street closings are because of work on the city’s streetscape project.

Both streets are expected to reopen by late afternoon.

Court Street between Public Square and Marshall Place will be open so people can access businesses and the public parking lot will remain open.

Local traffic on Court Street will be directed to use Marshall Place as a detour.

Offices at 210 Court Street can still use the Marshall Place parking lot, which provides immediate access to the building.

Everyone else is encouraged to take a different route, such as Black River Parkway or Arsenal Street.

