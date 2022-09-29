Watertown pool attendance and opening a third pool

Thompson Park pool
Thompson Park pool(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers say the numbers are telling - but for different reasons. So, do this past summer’s pool attendance numbers justify the cost of opening a third pool at a cost of $4 million?

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says the numbers paint a picture of what isn’t needed.

“The reality is, the city does not need three pools. Times have changed. It’s not the 1970s anymore. Pure mobility of people and kids today is much different than it was in the 70s,” he said.

Attendance for the Alteri and Thompson Park pools came in at more than 26,000 visits.

  • 21,252 at Thompson Park pool which opened Memorial Day weekend.
  • 5,075 at Alteri pool at the fairgrounds. It opened at the end of June.

Councilmember Lisa Ruggiero wants a third pool on the north side. To get it, a study estimated the city needs to spend $2.9 million to repair it or $4.1 million to fully replace it. Both options would also repair the bathhouse.

She says she’s very pleased by the numbers and says the number of people at the park pool alone shows the need for a third.

“Between me seeing it and getting pictures sent to me, I’ve heard people waiting in line to get in because they may have been close to the max number of people,” she said.

One set of data, two differing opinions about a third pool and whether $4 million of city taxpayer money should be spent.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller doesn’t want a new occupancy tax on her 4 short-term rentals she books through Airbnb,...
Push for short-term rental tax has Airbnb owners uneasy
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
A National Grid worker douses a utility pole with a fire extinguisher after the pole caught...
Utility pole fire knocks out power & closes highway
Ogdensburg City Police
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that...
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School

Latest News

Empire Square restaurant
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country
Copenhagen Fire Department
Who owns the fire equipment in Copenhagen?
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg kicks off project at Massena’s Eisenhower Lock
Monkeypox Vaccine
Jefferson County offering monkeypox vaccination clinics