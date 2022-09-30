60 years later, descendant of Underground Railroad “conductor” visits Martinsburg site

Just of State Route 26 in the town of Martinsburg, you’ll see a marker. It’s a dedication to a...
Just of State Route 26 in the town of Martinsburg, you’ll see a marker. It’s a dedication to a Lewis County abolitionist who helped slaves escape to the Underground Railroad.(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Just of State Route 26 in the town of Martinsburg, you’ll see a marker. It’s a dedication to a Lewis County abolitionist who helped slaves escape to the Underground Railroad.

On Friday, one of his descendants came back to visit the site for the first time in more than sixty years.

“When I was an 8-year-old, my family came here and we have a photograph of me and my brother at the entrance of the cave,” said Bill Greer.

Greer is talking about Hough’s Cave, a place he hasn’t visited since the 1960s.

Greer is the great-great nephew of Horatio Hough, an abolitionist who used to hide escaped slaves in this cave by his barn in the town of Martinsburg.

Hough’s Cave was one stop along a north country route on the Underground Railroad, where northerners tried to help get slaves to freedom in Canada.

Greer said walking the grounds gives him a sense of how his family helped in that fight.

“Being a part of history is an incredible feeling, to know these people did the right thing at a hard time to do it,” Greer said.

Although you can’t currently get into the cave, the historical society is hoping one day to change that, and allow access to visitors to see the historical site.

“Have a pull-off, a kiosk, where people can stop an say ‘Ah-ha!” I didn’t know this was here,” said Bette Lathan, a volunteer at the Martinsburg Historical Society.

A welcomed idea for Greer, allowing others to experience the legacy of his great-great-uncle.

“1,200 miles from the deep south to Canada is overwhelming, to think of walking that distance, and food and shelter. That’s what Horatio Hugh did, he took care of people,” he said.

If you want to learn more or talk with Greer, he’s in town for the weekend, attending an open house at the old Martinsburg Town Hall from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
Eric Levac, Zymeir Mcknight, and Rasean Gosa Jr.
3 face drug charges in Massena
Empire Square restaurant
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg kicks off project at Massena’s Eisenhower Lock

Latest News

Deferiet Paper mill property
County to vote on future of old paper mill property
A church that had been closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now reopening....
Heuvelton church reopens after two years, under new name & leadership
Farm worker
Overtime threshold lowered for NY farm workers
A new location for a Potsdam business, that has a mission in mind.
Changing locations, Potsdam thrift store has mission in mind
Repair work is underway on the weathervane removed from Watertown's First Baptist Church.
Step 2: new life for an old weathervane