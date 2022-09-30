Athlete of the Week: Kane Lynch

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) -This week, we honor a runningback from Indian River who’s chewing up big yardage. His ability at carrying the pigskin earning him this week’s title.

Kane Lynch is a talented running back that has rushed for 674 yards on 62 carries in 4 games so far this season. He scored 7 touchdowns... Among his high games, 233 yards and 2 touchdowns against syracuse I.T.... And 204 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over beekmantown... This 5 foot four dynamo running past opposing defenses...

Kane is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 30, 2022.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

