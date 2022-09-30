Carolyn Jean Harter Macy, 91, of Adams, New York, peacefully passed away on September 26, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn Jean Harter Macy, 91, of Adams, New York, peacefully passed away on September 26, 2022.

Mrs. Macy was born on March 4, 1931, in Watertown to Floyd James and Alice Jean (Hartley) Harter. She graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1948.

She was married to Robert Stuart Macy for 65 years before his death in 2014. Carolyn & Robert moved to Stone Mills, NY shortly after marriage, where they raised their family for 55 years. They were proud owners of an Historic Limestone home, enjoyed researching it’s history and restoring it over the years. They owned and operated the Guns Corners Restaurant and Bar in the 1960′s. Carolyn was employed by WATN Radio in Watertown and was the first female in Jefferson County to receive a NYS Broadcaster License. She went on to have a career at WWNY Channel 7 as the Executive Assistant to the station manager until her retirement in 1994.

Carolyn had great style and a love of fashion, she was an avid sewer and made many gorgeous garments over the years. She also enjoyed baking, collecting antiques and gardening; being especially proud of her knock-out roses and lilies. Carolyn & Robert were always generous with vegetables from their garden, and she loved sharing recipes with family, friends and neighbors. She was always active and diligently working on a project, but her most cherished time was spent with family.

Surviving is two daughters: Joanne Downey, Adams, NY, Michelle Macy, Watertown, NY, one son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Sandra Macy, Vancouver, WA. Grammie to two grandchildren; Justin (Melissa) Macy, Logan Macy, three great-grandchildren; Mya Sandoval, Mackenzie Macy, and Theo Macy; two great-great grandchildren; Roselle Sandoval and Isabel Sandoval. Two brothers; Steven (Barbara) Harter, James (Joanne) Harter, sister in-law Pat Macy, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents and husband Robert, a twin sister Carol, who died at birth, granddaughter Deanna Downey, two sisters-in-law, Catherine Grieve, Zelma Macy, and brother-in-law, Frank Macy.

A private celebration of life will be attended by immediate family. Calling hours will be Sunday, October 9th from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Red Cross or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

