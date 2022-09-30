Changing locations, Potsdam thrift store has mission in mind

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A new location for a Potsdam business, that has a mission in mind.

The Best Friends Thrift Store has been in operation for eight years, but recently changed its location from downtown Potsdam to a location on State Route 56.

Everything from sporting goods, to kitchenware can be found on the shelves.

One manager of the store said the goal isn’t making a profit, but instead making money to help out the local animal shelter.

“Our mission is, we are a volunteer organization; all of the folks that come in here each day that work the store are volunteers and a hundred percent of our profits go to the Potsdam Humane Society,” said manager Donna Bonno.

The store is open six days a week. It will continue its grand opening celebration on Saturday.

