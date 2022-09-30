Changing locations, Potsdam thrift store has mission in mind

A new location for a Potsdam business, that has a mission in mind.
A new location for a Potsdam business, that has a mission in mind.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A new location for a Potsdam business, that has a mission in mind.

The Best Friends Thrift Store has been in operation for eight years, but recently changed its location from downtown Potsdam to a location on State Route 56.

Everything from sporting goods, to kitchenware can be found on the shelves.

One manager of the store said the goal isn’t making a profit, but instead making money to help out the local animal shelter.

“Our mission is, we are a volunteer organization; all of the folks that come in here each day that work the store are volunteers and a hundred percent of our profits go to the Potsdam Humane Society,” said manager Donna Bonno.

The store is open six days a week. It will continue its grand opening celebration on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
Eric Levac, Zymeir Mcknight, and Rasean Gosa Jr.
3 face drug charges in Massena
Empire Square restaurant
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg kicks off project at Massena’s Eisenhower Lock

Latest News

Deferiet Paper mill property
County to vote on future of old paper mill property
A church that had been closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now reopening....
Heuvelton church reopens after two years, under new name & leadership
Farm worker
Overtime threshold lowered for NY farm workers
Repair work is underway on the weathervane removed from Watertown's First Baptist Church.
Step 2: new life for an old weathervane