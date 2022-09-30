County to vote on future of old paper mill property

Deferiet Paper mill property
Deferiet Paper mill property(WWNY)
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is set to take a vote on the Deferiet Paper mill property.

The plan is to apply for a Restore New York grant and work with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to plan, investigate and redevelop the property so that a solar energy project could be built.

If the county gets the funding, the remaining mill buildings would be torn down and it would refurbish the hydroelectric power canal on the property.

The land has been a paper mill since 1899. It was St. Regis Paper and then Champion Paper.

In the early 2000s, it was Newstech and then Deferiet Paper until it closed for good.

