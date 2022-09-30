Crash shuts down portion of Watertown’s Arsenal Street
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown is closed to traffic after a crash involving at least two vehicles.
It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday.
Arsenal Street is closed from Massey Street to Public Square.
At least two people were injured.
7 News has a crew on the scene and we’ll update this story when we get more information.
