Crash shuts down portion of Watertown’s Arsenal Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown is closed to traffic after a crash involving at least two vehicles.

It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday.

Arsenal Street is closed from Massey Street to Public Square.

At least two people were injured.

7 News has a crew on the scene and we’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.