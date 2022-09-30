Crash shuts down portion of Watertown’s Arsenal Street

Arsenal Street crash
Arsenal Street crash(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Arsenal Street in Watertown is closed to traffic after a crash involving at least two vehicles.

It happened near the North Country Family Health Center at around 1 p.m. Friday.

Arsenal Street is closed from Massey Street to Public Square.

At least two people were injured.

7 News has a crew on the scene and we’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
Eric Levac, Zymeir Mcknight, and Rasean Gosa Jr.
3 face drug charges in Massena
Empire Square restaurant
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg kicks off project at Massena’s Eisenhower Lock

Latest News

Eric Levac, Zymeir Mcknight, and Rasean Gosa Jr.
DA blames bail reform on release of 3 accused of possessing drugs to sell
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Apple Custard Pie
Nature Center Autumn Festival
Nature Center to host Autumn Festival next week
A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued before a judge Thursday that...
Judge hears arguments challenging New York’s new gun law