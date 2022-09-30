DA blames bail reform on release of 3 accused of possessing drugs to sell

Eric Levac, Zymeir Mcknight, and Rasean Gosa Jr.
Eric Levac, Zymeir Mcknight, and Rasean Gosa Jr.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s district attorney says bail reform is why three men accused of possessing drugs to sell in Massena are now free to continue selling drugs.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua is using the case to call on state lawmakers to change the law.

“Despite the fact that two of the defendants are from another state and the drugs seized were packaged for sale, all three defendants were released under New York State’s ‘bail reform’ law,” Pasqua said in a statement.

Forty-one-year-old Eric Levac of Massena, 19-year-old Zymeir Mcknight of Jersey City, New Jersey, and 19-year-old Rasean Gosa Jr., also of Jersey City, were each charged with three felonies after Massena police executed a search warrant at an apartment at 2 Grinnell Avenue.

Police say they found more than 600 packets of fentanyl, 27 grams of crack cocaine, and about $3,000.

The men were each charged with two counts of possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, and one count of possession of a narcotic weighing more than half an ounce.

“The diligent, hard work of our law enforcement partners stopped these lethal substances from being distributed into our communities,” Pasqua said. “But time after time, ‘bail reform’ allows defendants charged with possessing narcotics with intent to sell them to walk right out of court after arraignment.”

Pasqua said that as of the end of July, the north country had 175 reported overdoses, including 17 fatalities – many of which, he said, can be attributed to fentanyl.

“Lawmakers in Albany need to take a serious look at the issues these reforms have created and make the changes necessary to keep the people of St. Lawrence County, and this state, safe,” Pasqua said.

