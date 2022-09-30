Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say

Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier that day.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINGGOLD, Ga. (Gray News) – An underdeveloped infant with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached was found dead in a Georgia creek, officials said.

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch Tuesday afternoon for a report about the infant lying lifeless, face-down at the edge of the creek.

Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier that day.

“We know that someone is going through a very tragic time in their life, and we want to help,” Sheriff Gary Sisk said.

An autopsy is being conducted on the infant.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information to call 706-935-2424.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
Eric Levac, Zymeir Mcknight, and Rasean Gosa Jr.
3 face drug charges in Massena
Empire Square restaurant
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg kicks off project at Massena’s Eisenhower Lock

Latest News

Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
President Joe Biden gives remarks during a White House observance of the Jewish High Holy Days...
Bidens host celebration of Jewish New Year
Arsenal Street crash
Crash shuts down portion of Watertown’s Arsenal Street
President Joe Biden gives remarks during a White House observance of the Jewish High Holy Days...
Biden: First White House observance of Jewish High Holy Days