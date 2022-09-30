Everett L. “Flash” Bradley, 95, of Colton

Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Everett L. “Flash” Bradley, 95, a resident of Partridge Knoll, Canton and formerly of Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Mr. Bradley passed away at the Legacy K Home in Hermon Friday morning after a brief stay.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Everett L. “Flash” Bradley.

