For the first time in months, feds say people in Jefferson County should wear masks

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in months, the Centers For Disease Control is recommending mask wearing in Jefferson County because COVID levels are “high.”

The specific recommendation is to wear a mask in public and when using public transportation.

Jefferson County is one of nine counties in the state where the CDC is making a recommendation to wear a mask.

Cases have generally been going up in Jefferson County since-mid summer, according to the CDC’s web site.

According to syracuse.com, “Masks are recommended, not mandated, indoors in areas with high Covid community levels under CDC guidelines released in February. Masking recommendations are now based on three factors — Covid hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new Covid cases — focusing more on preventing hospitals from getting overwhelmed and less on positive tests, which spiked during the omicron wave in December and January.”

Officials ended ended New York’s COVID state of emergency earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.