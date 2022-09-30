Heuvelton church reopens after two years, under new name & leadership

A church that had been closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now reopening....
A church that had been closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now reopening. Under new leadership, and a new name.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A church that had been closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now reopening. Under new leadership, and a new name.

The Grace Point Wesleyan Church in Heuvelton is set to have its first mass this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The interior has a communal gathering space and a redesigned worship area.

Church leaders hope this will be a place where everyone in the community can gather and get to know one another.

“In the times we live in now, you know you want to attract those new families and teenagers. And you know how you do that? You kind of meet them where they’re at. And to meet them where they’re at, is by creating spaces that make them feel comfortable. Like feeling comfortable even in your own home,” said Pastor David Brady.

A new basketball court in the church will also be used by local sports teams.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
Eric Levac, Zymeir Mcknight, and Rasean Gosa Jr.
3 face drug charges in Massena
Empire Square restaurant
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg kicks off project at Massena’s Eisenhower Lock

Latest News

Deferiet Paper mill property
County to vote on future of old paper mill property
Farm worker
Overtime threshold lowered for NY farm workers
A new location for a Potsdam business, that has a mission in mind.
Changing locations, Potsdam thrift store has mission in mind
Repair work is underway on the weathervane removed from Watertown's First Baptist Church.
Step 2: new life for an old weathervane