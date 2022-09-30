Heuvelton church reopens after two years, under new name & leadership

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A church that had been closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now reopening. Under new leadership, and a new name.

The Grace Point Wesleyan Church in Heuvelton is set to have its first mass this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The interior has a communal gathering space and a redesigned worship area.

Church leaders hope this will be a place where everyone in the community can gather and get to know one another.

“In the times we live in now, you know you want to attract those new families and teenagers. And you know how you do that? You kind of meet them where they’re at. And to meet them where they’re at, is by creating spaces that make them feel comfortable. Like feeling comfortable even in your own home,” said Pastor David Brady.

A new basketball court in the church will also be used by local sports teams.

