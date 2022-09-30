Highlights & scores: Thursday football & girls’ soccer
(WWNY) - High school football and girls’ high school soccer were on the slate Thursday.
It was a rare Thursday night Section III football game from Carthage as the Comets hosted Auburn.
The game was scoreless in the second when Mac Maher hits DeSean Strachan for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Auburn on top 6-0.
Still in the second quarter Kemauri Perry breaks to the outside and goes in from 25 yards out, upping their lead to 12-0.
Late second quarter Carthage answers. On the wildcat Josh Bigelow hits Ashton Norton for a 45-yard touchdown strike. It’s 12-7 Auburn.
Carthage comes back to beat Auburn 28-18.
Turning to soccer, it was a battle of city rivals as the Watertown Lady Cyclones hosted Immaculate Heart.
The Lady Cavaliers would jump out to a 2-0 lead five minutes in, but Watertown answers late in the first half. Off the corner kick Ella Bowman gets a head on the Willa Overton corner. It’s 2-1 IHC.
Second half: the Lady Cyclones would tie it up. Delaney Callahan dents net on the penalty kick, tying the game at 2.
But the Lady Cavaliers go on to beat Watertown by a final score of 4-3.
The Lady Patriots hosted Copenhagen in girls’ Frontier League soccer from Sackets Harbor.
First half: Sackets Harbor strikes first when Peyton Britton scores one of her two goals on the day. It’s 1-0 Lady Patriots.
Just before halftime the Lady Golden Knights tie it up. Aubree Smykla tickles twine. knotting the score at 1 at the half.
Sackets Harbor goes on to beat Copenhagen 2-1.
Thursday’s local scores
High school football
Carthage 28, Auburn 18
Girls’ high school soccer
Immaculate Heart 4, Watertown 3
Belleville Henderson 2, Lyme 1
Sackets Harbor 2, Copenhagen 1
LaFargeville 5, Alexandria 1
Lowville 4, General Brown 1
Beaver River 3, Thousand Islands 0
Lisbon 3, Hammond 2
Heuvelton 3, Harrisville 1
Hermon-DeKalb 3, Edwards-Knox 2
OFA 2, Salmon River 1
South Jefferson 2, Carthage 1
Boys’ high school soccer
Chateaugay 3, Brushton-Moira 0
Salmon River 9, Gouverneur 1
Massena 6, Malone 1
OFA 3, Potsdam 2
Carthage 2, Indian River 1
Girls’ high school swimming
Watertown 93, Indian River 74
South Jefferson 96, Carthage 73
Lowville 50, Beaver River 42
Potsdam 114, Gouverneur 35
High school volleyball
Canton 3, Malone 1
Chateaugay 3, Clifton-Fine 0
Massena 3, Madrid-Waddington 0
Tupper Lake 3, Potsdam 1
College volleyball
Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 0
Women’s college hockey
Minnesota Duluth 3, St. Lawrence 2
Girls’ high school tennis
Indian River 4, Carthage 1
South Jefferson 5, Watertown 0
Lowville 4, Immaculate Heart 1
