Highlights & scores: Thursday football & girls’ soccer

Carthage's Josh Bigelow prepares to pass to Ashton Norton for a 45-yard touchdown strike...
Carthage's Josh Bigelow prepares to pass to Ashton Norton for a 45-yard touchdown strike against Auburn.(WWNY)
By Rob Krone
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WWNY) - High school football and girls’ high school soccer were on the slate Thursday.

It was a rare Thursday night Section III football game from Carthage as the Comets hosted Auburn.

The game was scoreless in the second when Mac Maher hits DeSean Strachan for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Auburn on top 6-0.

Still in the second quarter Kemauri Perry breaks to the outside and goes in from 25 yards out, upping their lead to 12-0.

Late second quarter Carthage answers. On the wildcat Josh Bigelow hits Ashton Norton for a 45-yard touchdown strike. It’s 12-7 Auburn.

Carthage comes back to beat Auburn 28-18.

Turning to soccer, it was a battle of city rivals as the Watertown Lady Cyclones hosted Immaculate Heart.

The Lady Cavaliers would jump out to a 2-0 lead five minutes in, but Watertown answers late in the first half. Off the corner kick Ella Bowman gets a head on the Willa Overton corner. It’s 2-1 IHC.

Second half: the Lady Cyclones would tie it up. Delaney Callahan dents net on the penalty kick, tying the game at 2.

But the Lady Cavaliers go on to beat Watertown by a final score of 4-3.

The Lady Patriots hosted Copenhagen in girls’ Frontier League soccer from Sackets Harbor.

First half: Sackets Harbor strikes first when Peyton Britton scores one of her two goals on the day. It’s 1-0 Lady Patriots.

Just before halftime the Lady Golden Knights tie it up. Aubree Smykla tickles twine. knotting the score at 1 at the half.

Sackets Harbor goes on to beat Copenhagen 2-1.

Thursday’s local scores

High school football

Carthage 28, Auburn 18

Girls’ high school soccer

Immaculate Heart 4, Watertown 3

Belleville Henderson 2, Lyme 1

Sackets Harbor 2, Copenhagen 1

LaFargeville 5, Alexandria 1

Lowville 4, General Brown 1

Beaver River 3, Thousand Islands 0

Lisbon 3, Hammond 2

Heuvelton 3, Harrisville 1

Hermon-DeKalb 3, Edwards-Knox 2

OFA 2, Salmon River 1

South Jefferson 2, Carthage 1

Boys’ high school soccer

Chateaugay 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Salmon River 9, Gouverneur 1

Massena 6, Malone 1

OFA 3, Potsdam 2

Carthage 2, Indian River 1

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 93, Indian River 74

South Jefferson 96, Carthage 73

Lowville 50, Beaver River 42

Potsdam 114, Gouverneur 35

High school volleyball

Canton 3, Malone 1

Chateaugay 3, Clifton-Fine 0

Massena 3, Madrid-Waddington 0

Tupper Lake 3, Potsdam 1

College volleyball

Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 0

Women’s college hockey

Minnesota Duluth 3, St. Lawrence 2

Girls’ high school tennis

Indian River 4, Carthage 1

South Jefferson 5, Watertown 0

Lowville 4, Immaculate Heart 1

Indian River tennis