Kathryn R. Brown, 69, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Kathryn R. Brown, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at home in Great Bend, NY under the care of her loving husband Larry, her family, and Jefferson County Hospice.

Kathryn (Connor) Brown was born on April 18, 1953, in Carthage, NY, to the late John Connor and Corinne Richardson.

Kathryn graduated from Carthage Central School in 1971. She started her career working at Samaritan Medical Center and before her retirement in 2006 she was an Emergency Medical Technician where she worked for various local Ambulance Companies.

Kathryn married Lawrence Brown on February 14, 2002 in Peru, NY.

Kathryn is survived by her husband Lawrence “Larry” Brown, Great Bend, she is also survived by her two children, Edgar Ed. (Holly) Countryman, Chaumont, NY; and Holly (Gene) King, Lowville, NY; three step-daughters, Maureen (Adam) Caperton, Rachel (Matt) Beran, and Laura Stefancic, all of Pennsylvania; A sister, Cheryl (Ralph) Harvey, Thomasville, Georgia; along with 10- grandchildren, Brooke, McKenzie, Timothy, Aryanne, Donovan, Connor, Quentin, Kylie, Hailey-Ana, and Elijah (EJ), and 4-great-grandchildren, Azalea, Cecilia, Chloe, and Yazmine; and her loving pet cat Princess and her fur grandbabies and fur great-grandbabies. She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, Eric & Dana, Jodee & Hope, along with their families.

She was best known for spending time with her family and “camp family” she loved the holidays decorating, gardening, and camping.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents John & Corinne (Richardson) Connor, a brother James Conner, and an infant son, Joseph who died at birth and her beloved pets Buffy, Sheba, and Cooper.

The services for Mrs. Kathryn Brown will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 2:00pm in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. with the Reverand Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. Burial will follow the service and take place in the Hillside Cemetery in Natural Bridge, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619.

Memorial donations can be made in Kathryn’s name to the American Kidney Foundation. Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

