Mary E. MacAleese, 91, of Cranberry Lake died peacefully at the Clifton-Fine Hospital on September 27, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. MacAleese, 91, of Cranberry Lake died peacefully at the Clifton-Fine Hospital on September 27, 2022. Mary was born in Harrisville, New York on December 11, 1930 to Kenneth “Skid” Walrath and Mary Dushano Walrath. She graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1948. She graduated in 1950 from Morrisville A.T.C. with a degree in Home Economics. She attended Syracuse University 1950 – 1951. She then worked as a dietitian at the Clifton-Fine Hospital 1951 – 1954.

She married John E. MacAleese in Harrisville’s St. Francis Church on May 8, 1954. After marriage they lived in Anchorage, Alaska one year and then returned to Cranberry Lake. They had five children, George (born in Anchorage, Alaska), wife Lori, Michael, wife Vickie, Anne, partner Peter Darling, Lisa, husband Jeff Bolduc and John II.

She enjoyed downhill skiing, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, crafts – painting pastels and oil. She loved basketball, and NASCAR 24 was her man. They moved from Cranberry Lake to Watertown in 1976. There they made many good friends. Mary volunteered in Mercy Hospital, Samaritan Keep Home and also special religious education. She enjoyed golfing, racket ball and tennis. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Watertown.

After retiring with John, they lived in Port Orange, FL for 6 months for 20 years, then returned year-round to Cranberry Lake in 2014.

At her request there will be no calling hours. Burial in Cranberry Lake Cemetery will be on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Clifton-Fine Hospital or St. Hubert’s Catholic Church. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

