Nature Center to host Autumn Festival next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the 43rd annual Autumn Festival for the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center at Wellesley Island State Park.

Board member Jeffry Weldon and volunteer Carolyn Weldon gave us a preview. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festival is at the Nature Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.

There will be a petting zoo, police K-9 demonstrations, live music, food, and a scarecrow-making contest. Supplies for the contest are provided.

Admission is $3 for adults. Children 12 and under can get in for $1 – or for free if they bring a nonperishable food item.

You can call 315-482-2479 to learn more. You can also visit macnaturecenter.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.