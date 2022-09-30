North country school warns of viral “One Chip Challenge” after students get sick

One north country school is warning parents about a social media challenge. This one called,...
One north country school is warning parents about a social media challenge. This one called, the “One Chip Challenge.”(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - One north country school is warning parents about a social media challenge. This one called, the “One Chip Challenge.”

It’s hot to taste, touch, and it’s hot online. Videos of people eating the chip have gone viral on sites like TikTok.

“Kids nowadays definitely, they’re going with the trend. Whatever’s going on Facebook, TikTok. “It’s very scary that these kids are so influenced so quickly,” said William Lipczynski, Chief of the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department.

It’s the reason the Chaumont Fire Department reposted a message sent to Lyme Central School parents from Superintendent Cammy Morrison.

The message, sent on Wednesday, said the chip caused multiple issues for students at the school, including vomiting, increased blood pressure, and increased heart rates.

In worse cases, it can cause esophageal damage, or even a heart attack.

What makes it so dangerous? The ingredients include the Carolina Reaper pepper, which is considered the hottest pepper in the world. It also includes the same ingredients used in bear and pepper spray.

The chip inside the box can be found at several 7/11 locations in the area, including the one in Chaumont. In her message to parents, Morrison wrote she had spoken with the store manager. When we spoke with the store manager on Friday, she said she was unable to comment, and recommended we reach out to corporate.

Despite the warnings on the display, and the box, anyone at any age can buy the chip.

Another reason why Lipczynski said he and other first responders should be keeping a close eye.

“It’s something that us and the rest of the first responders will definitely be talking about,” he said.

We reached out to 7/11 corporate and Morrison but we did not hear back.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
Eric Levac, Zymeir Mcknight, and Rasean Gosa Jr.
3 face drug charges in Massena
Empire Square restaurant
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg kicks off project at Massena’s Eisenhower Lock

Latest News

Deferiet Paper mill property
County to vote on future of old paper mill property
A church that had been closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now reopening....
Heuvelton church reopens after two years, under new name & leadership
Farm worker
Overtime threshold lowered for NY farm workers
A new location for a Potsdam business, that has a mission in mind.
Changing locations, Potsdam thrift store has mission in mind
Repair work is underway on the weathervane removed from Watertown's First Baptist Church.
Step 2: new life for an old weathervane