Sharon Mae MacWilliam, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - We are saddened to announce the death of Sharon MacWilliam (nee: Byrns) treasured wife of 45 years & best friend to David MacWilliam; beloved mother of Nathan (Kathryn) & Joel (Candace). Proud grandma to Kenneth & Grace. Pre-deceased by parents: Arnold David and Ardis Bertha (Venton) Byrns & eldest sister Doreen Marjorie Byrns. Sharon is mourned by siblings: Sandra Cole, Gail Thomas, Mark (Lorie) & Brian (Cassandra) plus Dave’s Mother Ruth, and his siblings; Heather, Laurin (Randy Clarke), Graeme (Lara), & Ian (Jane) and many nieces & nephews.

Sharon was born in Gouverneur, New York, grew up on the family farm as the 4th of 6 siblings. Graduated GHS ‘71 & SUNY Potsdam with a Fine Arts Degree. She was an accomplished Visual, Fabric & Graphic Artist. Everything she did in life was done with Artistic flair: from the studio, at the sewing machine, with a camera or in the darkroom, to computer graphics and even the kitchen. She produced: pen & ink caricatures, pottery, stage sets, paintings, etchings, lithographs, photographic art, her own wedding dress, large Banners for a sanctuary throughout the church year, an 8-foot flying Angel, elaborate communion tablecloths, customized Stoles for Minister’s vestments, years of printer ready posters for the community choir Coro Vivo Ottawa, plus website versions in English & French. What made it fun was the works were imbedded with historical art or liturgical symbology for the keen eye of the knowledgeable viewer.

She enjoyed keeping up with nieces & nephews on Facebook (because that’s where they were), wandering in nature, gardening, a Capella choral singing, genealogical research, travel, trying new recipes after experiencing flavours from other cultures. Her quiet presence & insightful sly wit will be missed by those who were lucky enough to have known her.

Services will be held Sat Oct 8, 2022 at French Funeral Home, 16 Barnes St., Gouverneur, New York, USA. Visitation at 1PM, Memorial Service at 2PM with committal to follow. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. A Celebration of Life & her Art is planned for Feb 18, 2023 at Orleans United Church, 1111 Orleans Blvd., Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

A lot has changed in the field of cancer treatment in the last ten years; however, donations to fund Breast Cancer Research are still needed.

