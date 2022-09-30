Sunny to start, then increasing clouds

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day’s off to a chilly start. Much of the north country was near or below freezing.

There is a frost advisory for Jefferson County and freeze warnings for Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. Both alerts end at 8 a.m.

Skies start clear but clouds roll in through the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.

It will be mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Monday will be sunny and around 60.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be around 60.

