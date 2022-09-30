Sunny to start, then increasing clouds

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day’s off to a chilly start. Much of the north country was near or below freezing.

There is a frost advisory for Jefferson County and freeze warnings for Lewis County and southeastern St. Lawrence County. Both alerts end at 8 a.m.

Skies start clear but clouds roll in through the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.

It will be mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Monday will be sunny and around 60.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be around 60.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
Dog at St. Lawrence Valley SPCA
The story behind the numbers: animal shelter explains high kill rates
Eric Levac, Zymeir Mcknight, and Rasean Gosa Jr.
3 faces drug charges in Massena
As company executives traveled to Lowville Wednesday, union workers at the former Neenah paper...
Without a contract for almost a year, union workers in Lowville send message to corporate executives
Miller doesn’t want a new occupancy tax on her 4 short-term rentals she books through Airbnb,...
Push for short-term rental tax has Airbnb owners uneasy

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
7
Chilly tomorrow morning
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Becoming mostly sunny