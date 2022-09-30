Traffic advisory: Court & Haven streets in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed to traffic Friday.

Coffeen Street will be closed between Court and Massey streets in alternating directions. That’s as crews work on the city’s streetscape project.

The eastbound lane will be closed first. When it reopens, the westbound lane will be shut down.

Court Street will remain open all day without interruption.

Nonlocal traffic should take a different route, such as Black River Parkway or Arsenal Street.

Drivers might also want to detour around Haven Street.

That street will be closed as crews repair sewers in front of 120 Haven Street starting at 7 a.m.

Work is expected to be done by the end of the day.

