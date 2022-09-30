TV Dinner: Apple Custard Pie

TV Dinner: Apple Custard Pie
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s kind of a guilt-free sort of dessert. Chef Chris Manning showed us how to make Apple Custard Pie. There’s no crust and no added sugar.

He says you need to use good baking apples, like granny smith or red delicious. You can also substitute peaches, pears, or berries.

- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

- 1 teaspoon baking powder

- Pinch of salt

- Pinch of ground cinnamon

- 2 eggs, beaten

- 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

- 1 stick (1/4 pound) butter, melted

- 2 medium apples, peeled, cored and diced.

Sift flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon together. In a separate bowl combine eggs, milk, and butter. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix well.

Pour into a greased nine-inch pie pan. Sprinkle apple dices on top and lightly press them into the batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until the center is firm.

Garnish with whipped cream, fresh berries, and crumbled blue cheese.

