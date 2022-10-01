3 vehicles involved in I-81 crash Friday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A crash on I-81 near Watertown sent one person to the hospital Friday evening.

Around 5:45 PM, emergency crews received a call of a crash involving a tractor trailer and two other vehicles.

A Town of Watertown fire official says one vehicle had some front-end damage, the other two were fine.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

