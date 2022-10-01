Christopher J. Neault, 43, of Massena

Christopher J. Neault age 43, tragically passed away at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, NY on Wednesday September 28, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Christopher J. Neault age 43, tragically passed away at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, NY on Wednesday September 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Born in Massena on September 26, 1979, the son of Joseph and Sharon (Brouse) Neault Jr.

After graduating from Massena Central High School in 1998 he went to work for Nelson Tree Service for several years before Joining JAFLO Tree Service as a foreman for the company. He was a proud member if IBEW # 1249. He was previously married to Christine Plante, which ended in divorce.

He loved being a member of the Bingo Hunting Club in Edwards, NY. Chris was an avid hunter and enjoyed his time spent with his hunting buddies. He enjoyed family get-togethers just having great fun, he was the life of the party, and he especially enjoyed ATV riding and rollerblading when he was younger. He had lots of after work fun with his work crew, yet he was a dedicated worker and foreman.

Chris is survived by his loving parents, Joseph and Sharon (Brouse) Neault Jr., of Brasher Falls, NY; his fiancée, Sarah Royce, of Edwards, NY; his daughters, Alexis and Cassie Mae of Brasher Falls, NY, Mariah Neault of Edwards, NY and his sister, Melissa Dunkelberg of Massena, NY. Chris is also survived by several nieces and nephews, aunts, close friends and family, along with his fur buddy, “Duke”.

Chris is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Howard and Mae Brouse; his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Betsy Neault, Sr., and also by his uncle, Howard B. Brouse.

Chris most of all loved and cherished his daughters and family.

The doctors and nurses were so very compassionate and caring, doing all they could for Chris and his devoted and caring family. His crew members, rescue squad, ER & ICU staff at United Memorial Hospital in Batavia are commended for their valiant efforts to save his life.

Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, in Massena Thursday afternoon and evening on October 6, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Funeral services for Chris will be held on 10:00 AM Friday October 7, 2022 at Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ with Rev. Judith VanKennen officiating. Burial to immediately follow funeral services in Pine Grove Cemetery II, Norfolk.

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life for Chris, on Saturday October 8, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 9:00 PM at the Edwards Fire Department, Fire Hall located at 115 New Street, Edwards, NY 13635.

Memories, photos and condolences are encouraged to be shared with the family online, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

