Published: Oct. 1, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy E. Kirch, 97, formerly of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident.

She was born on August 21, 1925, in Elizabethtown, Canada, daughter of Gordon and Ethel (Lawson) Mott. She and her family moved to the US at a very early age and she graduated from Dexter High School.

Dorothy married Max A. Kirch, of Croghan. on November 13, 1943 in NewPort News, VA where her husband was stationed while serving in the US Army.  The couple resided in Dexter where her husband began working at the paper mill and later retired from the Brownville Paper Mill.  He passed away in 1996.

Dorothy was a nurse’s assistant for thirty five years at the House of the Good Samaritan in Watertown, retiring in November of 1992.  She loved her job at the hospital and Halloween was her favorite holiday.

Among her survivors are a son and daughter in law,  Gary M. (Sandra) Kirch of Sackets Harbor, NY and a daughter, Karen M. Parker, of Ill.; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and beloved husband she is predeceased by two brothers, Lawson and William Mott and three sisters, Jean Townsend, Mary Peer and Irene Timmerman.

A calling hour will be held on Thursday, October 6th from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.  Burial will be held in Dexter Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation, Inc. 830 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601  or the Samaritan Summit Village resident fund at 22691 Campus Dr., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

