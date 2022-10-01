Gouverneur Breast Cancer Walk honors survivors and those battling

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Several hovered over a bridge in Gouverneur to toss rose petals into a stream Saturday.

For some, they are wishing petals, for others its a way to commemorate and honor breast cancer survivors.

Survivors like Sharon Yerdon who was diagnosed nearly a decade ago. Today she lives cancer free.

“Makes me happy to wake up every morning and be alive, especially at my age,” said Yerdon.

Yerdon came out with her First Student Bus community to the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Walk.

For 21 years, the awareness walk has raised funds for local women battling breast cancer.

Since the walk’s creation, $190 thousand has been raised. These funds provide women with resources like financial assistance and emotional support while dealing with the disease.

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Community Outreach Coordinator Michele Catlin says this is vital for these women.

“Women shouldn’t have to decide whether they can feed their kids or get cancer treatment. We live in a very poor community ‚so really any resources that people can get when they have cancer it’s helpful,” said Catlin.

Breast Cancer Survivor Brenda Patchin is currently going through treatment. She says although it’s a tough journey,

“I get very tired, but I keep plugging away, and I encourage everybody that’s in the treatment and that needs somebody, just to keep the courage up,” said Patchin.

She says knowing she can count on her family and friends gives her more courage to keep battling.

This year, hundreds came out to Gouverneur’s Breast Cancer Walk and say they felt a community sentiment. If you weren’t able to come out and still want to help the cause, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.