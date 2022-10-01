Hochul drives initiative for clean emissions by 2035

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul looks to drive New York automobiles into zero emissions by 2035.

Hochul announced Thursday that New York is investing more than $1 billion in zero emissions vehicles, of all weight classes, over the next five years.

Additionally, New York State is making $5.75 million available to help municipalities purchase or lease zero-emission vehicles for use. Likewise another $10 million was added to the Drive Clean Rebate Program to help consumers purchase or lease an electric vehicle.

“We can’t undo the past, but we can look to the future. And we’re going to continue making New York State the home of electric vehicle usage. Not someday in the future, but on a specific date, a specific year, by the year 2035,” said Hochul.

New York State will also receive $175 Million in federal funding to establish an electric vehicle charging network.

