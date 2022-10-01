Hochul drives initiative for clean emissions by 2035

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces plans for requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to...
Gov. Kathy Hochul announces plans for requiring all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035.(Don Pollard | Don Pollard)
By Zach Grady
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul looks to drive New York automobiles into zero emissions by 2035.

Hochul announced Thursday that New York is investing more than $1 billion in zero emissions vehicles, of all weight classes, over the next five years.

Additionally, New York State is making $5.75 million available to help municipalities purchase or lease zero-emission vehicles for use. Likewise another $10 million was added to the Drive Clean Rebate Program to help consumers purchase or lease an electric vehicle.

“We can’t undo the past, but we can look to the future. And we’re going to continue making New York State the home of electric vehicle usage. Not someday in the future, but on a specific date, a specific year, by the year 2035,” said Hochul.

New York State will also receive $175 Million in federal funding to establish an electric vehicle charging network.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arsenal Street crash
3 hurt in chain-reaction crash on Watertown’s Arsenal Street
One north country school is warning parents about a social media challenge. This one called,...
North country school warns of viral “One Chip Challenge” after students get sick
Eric Levac, Zymeir Mcknight, and Rasean Gosa Jr.
DA blames bail reform on release of 3 accused of possessing drugs to sell
Handcuffs, money
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
Empire Square restaurant
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country

Latest News

Songs and prayers could be heard in Watertown’s Public Square as Pro-Life advocates rallied...
Pro Life rally takes place in Watertown’s Public Square
The American Cancer Society rolled out their own awareness event Saturday morning, as they...
Pumpkin Derby helps raise awareness for breast cancer
In non-league football from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Ithaca Friday.
Friday Sports: Cyclones football picks up first win of the season
Friday Sports: Cyclones football picks up first win of the season