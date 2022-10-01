Linda B. Jewett, 77, of Brownville

Linda B. Jewett, 77, of State Rt. 12 in the Town of Brownville, NY, passed away on September 29, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Linda B. Jewett, 77, of State Rt. 12 in the Town of Brownville, NY, passed away on September 29, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

She was born on October 6, 1944 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Donald F. and Ida Martha (Sackett) Jewett. She graduated from General Brown High School in 1964. Following school she worked at Faichney’s, Bomax, Fort Drum as a civilian worker, and Price Chopper where she was assistant seafood manager up until she retired in 2005.

She enjoyed playing cards, knitting, watching tv and gambling. She was a member and treasurer of the Hounsfield Senior Citizens Club, member of the Sackets Harbor Red Hat Society and Brownsville BG’s.

Among her survivors are two sisters and a brother in law, Yvonne Thompson, Dexter, NY and Diane (Bernard) Martin, Carthage, NY; a brother and sister in law, Thomas C. (Frances) Jewett, Watertown, NY; two sister-in-laws, Marcia Jewett, Pamelia, NY and Judy Jewett, Watertown, NY, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her fur baby Muffin, which was the love of her life and best friend, three brothers, Dalon Jewett in infancy, Donald E. and Kilton W. Jewett, and Brother-In-Law, Cecil E. Thompson, and nephew Donald (DJ) Jewett.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, October 5th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hart &Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Parish Road Cemetery.

Donations may be made to: Town of Brownville Joint Fire District, P.O. Box 2 Brownville NY 13615

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

