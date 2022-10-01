Linda S. Stinson, 76, of Adams Center

Linda S. Stinson, 76, of Toad Hollow Road, Adams Center, passed away at home on Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, where she had been under the loving care of her husband, caregivers and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Linda S. Stinson, 76, of Toad Hollow Road, Adams Center, passed away at home on Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, where she had been under the loving care of her husband, caregivers and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Her funeral service will be 3:00 pm Wednesday October 5 at the Adams Village Baptist Church, Adams, with pastor Cathy Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in the Adams State Road Cemetery, Adams Center. Calling hours will precede the funeral beginning at 1:00 pm.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Linda was born February 10, 1946 in Watertown, daughter of William D. and Doris M. (Smith) Snell. Following her graduation from Adams Center/Adams High School in 1964, she attended Crane School of Music where she earned a Bachelor of Music in music education in 1968.

She married her high school sweetheart Edwin E. Stinson on August 24, 1968 at the home of her parents in Adams Center. Together they purchased, renovated and made their home on the Toad Hollow Road, Adams Center.

Linda was an elementary band teacher, retiring from South Jefferson Central School after 33 years of service. She was an active member of the school’s music department and was involved in making costumes for musical productions and playing clarinet in the pit band.

After her retirement, she devoted her time to the care of her parents and visiting residents at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

Linda is survived by her husband, Edwin Stinson; several cousins; her beloved godchildren Sarah Morris, Adams Center, and Laura Morris Smith, Nichols, NY; four god-grandchildren Ella and Julianne Goodenbery, Adams Center; and Courtney and Meghan Smith, Nichols, NY;

brother and sisters in law Aida Wood, Croghan; Emma O’Reilly, Rutland; Linda Woodworth, Rutland; Judy LaClair, Copenhagen; John (Karen) Stinson, Rodman; Eugene (Diane) Stinson, Florida.

Aside from her parents, she is predeceased by a brother in law Robert Stinson

Linda was an active member of the Adams Village Baptist Church and served many years on the Board of Deacons, she also served on the Library Committee and was a valuable member of the Women’s Group.

She enjoyed stamping, making cards, loved her afternoon tea, and especially enjoyed playing clarinet in school and with her friends of the Boomer Band who performed field days and parades.

Ed would like to thank Chasity Worden and Courtney Bodah, Linda’s angels, for their loving care during her time of illness and to Hospice of Jefferson County for making Linda’s final days more comfortable.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SJ Music Department in her memory mailed to South Jefferson High School, c/o Connie Bast, PO Box 10, Adams, NY 13606.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

